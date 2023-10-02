Private Ocean LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,907 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,290. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

