Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

SUB traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.63. The stock had a trading volume of 362,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,364. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $105.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.96.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

