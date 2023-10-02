Private Ocean LLC Sells 196 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.74. 1,556,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.47. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

