Private Ocean LLC Sells 4,911 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.14. 2,968,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,950. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

