Private Ocean LLC Sells 8,513 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

HYG traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 51,981,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,142,641. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $77.34.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.