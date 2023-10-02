Private Ocean LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,828 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $687,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.53. 221,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,327. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.