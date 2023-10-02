Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $74.30 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Prom has a market capitalization of $74.30 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00014646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00021054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016344 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,787.98 or 0.99965532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.07532945 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,397,970.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.