ProShares Ultra Silver Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,134 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 241% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,505 call options.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Down 8.7 %

NYSEARCA:AGQ traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,558. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $36.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGQ. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

