Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

PB opened at $54.58 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $276.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.