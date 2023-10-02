PSI Advisors LLC Buys 1,059 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.31. 1,943,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,971. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $121.02 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.45 and its 200 day moving average is $212.50. The company has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

