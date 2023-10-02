PSI Advisors LLC Buys 1,949 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,954,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,003 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,446,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,105,742,000 after buying an additional 339,775 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $31.88. 9,278,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,714,068. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

