PSI Advisors LLC Buys 4,537 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.38. 2,734,524 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

