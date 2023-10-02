PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 81,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PREF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.72. 50,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,332. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

