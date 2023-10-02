PSI Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.17. 1,894,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,026,935. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

