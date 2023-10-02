PSI Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %
T stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.88. 11,222,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,589,145. The company has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
