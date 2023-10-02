PSI Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $585,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,999. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

