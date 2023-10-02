PSI Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE UBER traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,569,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,631,174. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

