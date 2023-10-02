PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,762 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 316.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 71,255 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 268,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,379 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSM stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $36.42. 457,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,253. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

