PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $113.25. 196,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

