PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Centene by 79,760.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $713,235,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Centene by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Centene by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,473,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after buying an additional 2,068,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.35.

Centene Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CNC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 589,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,783. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Centene’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

