PSI Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up about 1.5% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,178. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $63.03 and a 1-year high of $85.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

