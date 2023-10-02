PSI Advisors LLC Sells 47,296 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,296 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,829,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPMD stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.27. 253,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

