PSI Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1,057.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 79,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,630,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 716.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 268.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,599 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,474. The stock has a market cap of $241.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.55 and a 52-week high of $110.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.43.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

