PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.69

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 112621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $85,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $294,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

