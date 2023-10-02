Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,477 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 374,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,190,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

QRVO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.30. 199,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,936. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -561.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $681,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,558.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $681,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,558.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,943,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

