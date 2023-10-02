Quadrise (LON:QED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Quadrise (LON:QED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Quadrise Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of LON:QED traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 0.80 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 10,895,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,246. Quadrise has a 12-month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.07.

Insider Activity at Quadrise

In related news, insider Andy Morrison sold 2,400,000 shares of Quadrise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £24,000 ($29,307.61). 11.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quadrise Company Profile

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, shipping, and industrial and refining industries in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

