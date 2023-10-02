Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $8.09. 12,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,732. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

