Rakon One Day Volume Tops $14,741.85 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Rakon has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Rakon has a market capitalization of $34.69 million and approximately $14,741.85 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rakon

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

