Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 131,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 381,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

METC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 8.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $137.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $5,862,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 877.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 317,069 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

