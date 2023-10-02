Raymond James Begins Coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $129.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $534,726 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.