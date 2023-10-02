RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Shares Gap Down to $22.20

Shares of RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.20, but opened at $21.64. RayzeBio shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 46,584 shares.

RayzeBio Stock Down 3.6 %

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 1,388,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,899,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,184,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 1,388,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,899,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,184,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Katabi purchased 472,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,209,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About RayzeBio

(Get Free Report)

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RayzeBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RayzeBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.