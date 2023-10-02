ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0001

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.99 million and $337.30 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00238592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013132 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016147 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

