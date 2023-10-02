Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.50.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDFN. Gordon Haskett raised Redfin from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Redfin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.19.

Shares of RDFN opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.41. Redfin has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 616.23% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $209,597.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,291.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,602.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 470.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 96,110 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Redfin by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Redfin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 194,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

