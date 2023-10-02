Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.00.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Repligen by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,078 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,615,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 79.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,454,000 after buying an additional 662,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $159.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.48. Repligen has a 12-month low of $134.64 and a 12-month high of $225.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Repligen’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

