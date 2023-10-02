Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 2nd (AGESY, AGRO, BFH, CB, CFRUY, FNF, MCRI, NCNO, NEP, NSC)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 2nd:

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $250.00 target price on the stock.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $215.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $266.00.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $152.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $274.00.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $128.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $148.00.

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

