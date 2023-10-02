Reviewing Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) & 9F (NASDAQ:JFU)

9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get 9F alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A Bakkt -153.02% 300.60% 168.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 9F and Bakkt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $81.43 million 0.42 -$86.23 million N/A N/A Bakkt $54.60 million 5.88 -$578.10 million ($7.71) -0.15

Analyst Recommendations

9F has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 9F and Bakkt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00

Bakkt has a consensus target price of $2.05, indicating a potential upside of 75.21%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than 9F.

Volatility & Risk

9F has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 4.37, suggesting that its share price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 9F shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of 9F shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Bakkt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bakkt beats 9F on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9F

(Get Free Report)

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, food, household appliances, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Bakkt

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising merchandise, gift cards, and digital experiences; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.