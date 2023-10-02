Reviewing FiscalNote (NOTE) & The Competition

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) is one of 186 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FiscalNote to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

FiscalNote has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote’s peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FiscalNote and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $113.76 million -$218.26 million -0.90 FiscalNote Competitors $2.94 billion $8.39 million 3.41

Profitability

FiscalNote’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares FiscalNote and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -180.24% -111.55% -35.74% FiscalNote Competitors -34.83% -174.26% -9.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FiscalNote and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 0 0 0 N/A FiscalNote Competitors 720 4654 9259 203 2.60

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.60%. Given FiscalNote’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FiscalNote has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

FiscalNote peers beat FiscalNote on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

FiscalNote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.