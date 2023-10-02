Reviewing Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) and Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) and Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Teradyne and Allient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradyne 19.55% 23.37% 16.48% Allient 4.19% 15.85% 5.99%

Risk and Volatility

Teradyne has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allient has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

99.8% of Teradyne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Allient shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Teradyne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Allient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Teradyne and Allient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradyne 1 4 5 0 2.40 Allient 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teradyne currently has a consensus price target of $108.87, suggesting a potential upside of 8.37%. Given Teradyne’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Teradyne is more favorable than Allient.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teradyne and Allient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradyne $3.16 billion 4.90 $715.50 million $3.37 29.81 Allient $502.99 million 0.99 $17.39 million $1.45 21.32

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than Allient. Allient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradyne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Teradyne pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Allient pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Teradyne pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allient pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Teradyne has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Teradyne is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Teradyne beats Allient on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment also provides FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the volume semiconductor devices; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. It serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and semiconductor assembly and test providers. The System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. The Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots, and advanced robotic control software for manufacturing, logistics, and light industrial customers. The Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices and modules, smartphones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment also offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE, and 5G technologies; IQcell, a multi-device cellular signaling test solution; IQgig test solution; and turnkey test software for wireless chipsets. Teradyne, Inc. was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.