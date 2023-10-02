Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,422 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.92. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.19. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

