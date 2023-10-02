Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.3% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $3,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $442.73. The company had a trading volume of 502,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,663. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $435.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $416.71 and a one year high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

