Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL traded down $4.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,146. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.33 and a 200-day moving average of $151.81. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $188.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.