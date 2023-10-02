Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 3.1% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,951 shares of company stock worth $9,586,587. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $5.39 on Monday, hitting $553.57. 581,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $569.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

