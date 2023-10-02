Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after buying an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,827,000 after buying an additional 1,408,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,919,000 after buying an additional 346,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after buying an additional 100,884 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,537,000 after purchasing an additional 526,479 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 1.0 %

SYY stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.38. 1,184,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,091. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $87.41.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.