Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 14.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 11.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.01) to GBX 3,800 ($46.40) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.95) to GBX 4,000 ($48.85) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.64) to GBX 4,440 ($54.22) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.38. 418,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,527. Diageo plc has a one year low of $146.90 and a one year high of $191.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.45 and a 200-day moving average of $173.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

