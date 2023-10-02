Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 338.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after buying an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,670 shares of company stock worth $2,251,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Aflac Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AFL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,796. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.12 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

