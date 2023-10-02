Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $954,100,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,162. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Stephens increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.41.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

