Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $436.03. The company had a trading volume of 244,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $446.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.40 and its 200-day moving average is $398.23.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $17,112,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

