Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Amgen by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Amgen by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $1,041,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Amgen Trading Down 1.2 %

AMGN stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.60. 959,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,810. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

