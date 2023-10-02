Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,179,000 after buying an additional 1,002,106 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after buying an additional 834,330 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $20,430,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 536,301 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,534 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

