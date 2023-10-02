Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 359 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EXP. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE:EXP traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.19. 148,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.99. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.03 and a 52-week high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $375,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,637.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock worth $1,624,730 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

